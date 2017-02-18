Funeral of MND campaigner Gordon Aikman to be held

Media caption Tributes paid to MND campaigner Gordon Aikman

The funeral of prominent motor neurone disease (MND) campaigner Gordon Aikman is to be held in Edinburgh.

Mr Aikman, who raised more than £500,000 with his "Gordon's Fightback" campaign, died aged 31 on 3 February.

Politicians including Nicola Sturgeon, Kezia Dugdale and Alistair Darling will join Mr Aikman's husband Joe Pike for the service in the capital.

Mr Pike said it was "so painful" to say goodbye, but said the service was about celebrating Mr Aikman's achievements.

He said: "Even when he was dying, Gordon taught me and so many others how to live, to be true to ourselves, and to fight to make things that little bit better for those who follow."

Mr Aikman, from Edinburgh, was diagnosed with MND in 2014 while he was director of research for the Better Together campaign in the Scottish independence referendum.

Image copyright MND Scotland Image caption Tributes to Mr Aikman (left) will be led by his husband Joe Pike

He went on to win cross-party support for his campaign calling for funding to find a cure for MND and for specialist nursing care.

He was awarded a British Empire Medal in 2015 and an honorary doctorate from Edinburgh University for his work to transform care for people with MND.

Mr Pike will lead the tributes to his husband at the service in Edinburgh.

He said: "Saying goodbye to Gordon is so painful. But today is also about saying thank you: celebrating everything he achieved. And remembering his energy and passion, but also his kindness, generosity, and love of life."

First Minister Ms Sturgeon, who agreed to double the number of specialist MND nurses after meeting Mr Aikman, will reflect on his contribution to Scottish society.

Scottish Labour leader Ms Dugdale will speak about her memories of her close friend, while Lord Darling, who was a friend of Mr Aikman, as well as his boss as director of the Better Together campaign, will do a reading at the service.

The Scottish government has proposed holding a debate entitled "MND: Gordon's fightback" at Holyrood on Wednesday.