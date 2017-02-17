Tony Blair says independence case is 'more credible' after Brexit

Image copyright PA

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair will say the context for the pro-Scottish independence case is "much more credible" after the Brexit vote.

During a speech later he will say the vote to leave the EU puts the break-up of the UK back on the table.

The former Labour PM will argue that people voted without knowing the terms of leaving and therefore have a right to change their minds.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said a second referendum is "very likely".

At the weekend, former first minister and SNP MP Alex Salmond indicated a decision on whether to hold a new independence referendum could come within weeks.

He said the UK government's response to Scottish plans to protect trade with Europe would be crucial.

Mr Salmond, the SNP's international affairs spokesman at Westminster, said a rejection of the plans would probably result in an autumn 2018 referendum.

Mr Blair, who was UK prime minister between 1997 and 2007, will say in his speech to the pro-European campaign group Open Britain that those driving a withdrawal from the European Union "always wanted a hard Brexit".

He will announce his "mission" to persuade Britons to "rise up" and change their minds on leaving the EU.

Don't forget the Scottish government offered a compromise Stephen Gethins, SNP MP

In relation to Scotland, he will say: "In addition to all this, the possibility of the break-up of the UK - narrowly avoided by the result of the Scottish referendum - is now back on the table but this time with a context much more credible for the independence case.

"We are already seeing the de-stabilising impact of worry over border arrangements on the Northern Ireland peace process.

"None of this ignores the challenges the country faces in common with many other countries: those left behind by globalisation; the aftermath of the financial crisis; stagnant incomes amongst a section of the public; and for sure the pressures posed by big increases in migration which make perfectly reasonable people anxious and feeling unheard in their anxiety."

Stephen Gethins, the SNP's spokesman on Europe at Westminster, told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme: "I think what Tony Blair is saying is what I'm hearing from a lot of people, which is the case for independence is more credible."

He added: "Don't forget the Scottish government offered a compromise.

"It's a compromise that's been talked about elsewhere in Europe - there's a European Parliament report welcoming this compromise to keep us in the single market, because let's not forget the devastating impact on our economy will come from the Tories' hard Brexit."

Scotland's only Labour MP, Ian Murray, told Good Morning Scotland the Brexit issue did not make the case for Scottish independence.

He said: "It (Brexit) certainly makes the grievance towards independence more credible now but I don't see the arguments of 2014 being any more credible now than they were then.

"The economic case is worse, certainly, than it was then. If you looked at the oil figures yesterday, in terms of it being a drain on the Treasury rather than it being an £8bn benefit to the Treasury, which was being promised."