Two Scottish councils expected to maintain tax freeze

Image copyright PA Image caption Councils are discussing their spending plans and setting their council tax levels for 2017/18

Two Labour-led councils in Scotland are expected to confirm that they will freeze the basic rate of council tax.

South Lanarkshire and Inverclyde have indicated that they will not take advantage of a Scottish government offer to increase bills by up to 3%.

Five other local authorities will be agreeing their council tax later.

Scotland's biggest council, Glasgow, plus Highland, Angus and Fife look set to back rises. Renfrewshire Council has not publicly indicated what it will do.

Each council will have the option this year to raise the basic rate by up to 3%.

That means bills for all properties could rise above the level set in 2007 for the first time, with the end of the government's long-running council tax freeze policy.

However, all Scottish households in higher band properties - anything from E up to H - will be paying more money, no matter what their local authority decides to do.

This is because MSPs voted last year to increase the multiplier for the top four rates from April, which should raise £100m extra each year.

If South Lanarkshire and Inverclyde vote to continue the council tax freeze for the basic rates, they will be the first of the country's 32 local authorities to do so.

So far, eight councils have agreed their budgets and council tax rates.

Aberdeenshire Council opted for a 2.5% rise while Western Isles; Midlothian; Edinburgh; Borders; East Renfrewshire; Moray and Shetland voted for a 3% increase.

All local authorities are scheduled to agree their spending plans for 2017/18 and set their council tax by 2 March

How much?