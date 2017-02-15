More Scottish councils to make budget and tax decisions

Image caption Most Scottish councils are set to increase the council tax for the first time since 2007

More Scottish councils are preparing to set their budgets for the coming year, including decisions on local tax rates.

Moray and Shetland councils are to set their budgets on Wednesday, and six others will follow suit on Thursday.

Local authorities are free to increase the basic rate of council tax by up to 3% for the first time since 2007, while higher-band properties will pay more regardless after MSPs approved changes.

All 32 of Scotland's councils will have set their budgets by 2 March.

Six local authorities have so far set their budgets for the coming year, with all but one opting to make the maximum 3% increase to the basic rate of tax.

Midlothian, Western Isles, City of Edinburgh, Scottish Borders and East Renfrewshire councils have all signed off on the maximum council tax increase, while Aberdeenshire Council opted for a 2.5% hike.

Some other councils which are yet to formally set their budgets have indicated they plan to continue the council tax freeze voluntarily.

Moray and Shetland councils will make their decisions on Wednesday, with South Lanarkshire, Highland, Renfrewshire, Inverclyde, Angus and Fife following on Thursday.

Image copyright Thinkstock/PA/BBC Image caption Councils receive funding for most of the services they provide from government grants

MSPs voted to increase the multiplier for the top four bands of council tax from April, meaning people in these properties will see their bills increase regardless of what their local councils decide to do.

The average band E household will pay about £2 per week more than previously, while the average band H household will pay about £10 a week more.

BBC Scotland analysis shows this will affect one in five properties in Moray, and 16% in Shetland.

'Greater transparency'

Scotland-wide, more than a quarter of households will be affected by the increased multiplier for bands E-H. In two council areas, East Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire, more than half of properties are in these affected bands.

There has been a political row over how much funding councils are likely to receive from the Scottish government in the coming year.

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay's original draft budget included a cut to the core council grant, but he argued that extra funding going directly to schools and health and social care services meant "local services" would actually be boosted.

An extra £160m was subsequently added to the council allocation by Mr Mackay's budget deal with the Greens, although some opposition parties argue that councils are still being left out of pocket.

Holyrood's local government committee said the budget allocation was "very difficult to follow", noting that it was "essential" that MSPs were clear on "exactly how much money local authorities can be expected to receive", demanding "greater transparency" from the government.