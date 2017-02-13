Opposition leaders reaffirm support for Union

Image caption Ruth Davidson and Kezia Dugdale are both giving speeches in London

Scotland's opposition leaders are to reaffirm their support for the United Kingdom in speeches in London.

Former first minister Alex Salmond has suggested a decision on an independence referendum could come within weeks.

Tory leader Ruth Davidson is to call on the SNP to focus on education rather than independence in a speech at the London School of Economics.

And Labour's Kezia Dugdale will set out her vision of a federal UK at an event at University College London.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has described the coming weeks as "really critical", as the UK government moves towards triggering Article 50, the first step in the formal process of leaving the European Union. Prime Minster Theresa May has stated her intention to do this by the end of March.

Ms Sturgeon has put forward proposals for a differentiated deal which would keep Scotland in the European single market even as the UK leaves, but said she is "facing a UK government that is not willing to compromise".

And she said that "time is running out" for a UK-wide Brexit deal to be agreed, sparking speculation of a fresh referendum in the autumn of 2018.

At the LSE, Ms Davidson will accuse the SNP of being "asleep at the wheel" over education, which Ms Sturgeon has outlined as her number one priority for the current parliament, due to its focus on independence.

She will say: "Constitutional division has taken precedence over education reform.

"If the first minister now says she wants an 'absolute focus' on education, why is she considering another referendum campaign which will inevitably distract her from that goal?

"How can education be 'the priority' for her, if she plunges us back into another all-consuming fight over Scotland's place in the UK?

"If she spends the next two years fighting over a second referendum, how will her government have the time to deliver the changes in education she says she wants?

"She says she wants a second referendum. I say, Scotland's children won't get a second chance."

Media caption Mr Salmond believes a decision could be made shortly

Elsewhere in the city, Ms Dugdale is to underline Labour's firm opposition to a second independence vote, while promoting her vision of a federal UK.

She is expected to tell an event at University College London of plans to formally adopt federalism as a Scottish Labour policy at the party's upcoming spring conference.

She will say: "We are firmly opposed to a second independence referendum. We believe that together we're stronger. Today our country is deeply divided, not just by constitutional politics but by economic inequality.

"So to restore faith in our politics, build a more united society and create an economy that works for working people, I believe that we need to create a more federal UK.

"There should be a people's constitutional convention, made up of citizens from across the United Kingdom, which should report before the next UK general election. I believe we need a new Act of Union to save our union for generations to come."

Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie has written a blog on his website accusing the SNP of "selling out Remain voters", saying it appeared the party was backing away from supporting full membership of the EU.

He said: "The SNP will use the Remainers to seek another independence vote, but sell them out for the support of independence-supporting Brexiteers to break up the UK."

'Find compromise'

The Scottish Greens meanwhile support independence, and have urged Ms Sturgeon to press ahead with legislation for a second referendum in light of the Brexit vote.

Ms Sturgeon was asked about the matter of a second referendum during her final Holyrood question session before the current parliamentary recess.

The first minister told MSPs: "I have a duty to stand up for the interests of this country and to do everything that I can to make sure that the Tories do not get away with taking Scotland off a hard-Brexit cliff edge.

"On the question of a second independence referendum, I have been clear about my determination to find compromise; it just so happens that I am facing a UK government that is not willing to compromise with me.

"I have also said that I am determined to ensure that Scotland will not be dragged out of the EU and off that hard-Brexit cliff edge against its will. My mandate for that was in the manifesto that I was elected on just under one year ago."