Scotland politics

Scottish council tax 2017/18 - When and what's happening?

Scotland's 32 local authorities are deciding their council tax rates. The nine year long national council tax freeze ends this year, and councillors have the power to raise the basic bill by up to 3%. Find out what is happening in your area.

When is your council tax due to be set?
Local authority Decision day Rate increase (%) Band D rate increase (£) New Band D council tax bill
Western Isles 7 February 3% £30.72 £1,055
Midlothian 7 February 3% £36.30 £1,246
Edinburgh 9 February 3% £35.07 £1,204
Borders 9 February 3% £32.52 £1,116
East Renfrewshire 9 February 3% £33.78 £1,160
Aberdeenshire 9 February 2.5% £28.50 £1,169
Moray 15 February
Shetland 15 February
Highland 16 February
Renfrewshire 16 February
Inverclyde 16 February
Angus 16 February
Fife 16 February
East Lothian 21 February
West Dunbartonshire 22 February
Aberdeen 22 February
Falkirk 22 February
Perth and Kinross 22 February
Orkney 22 February
East Dunbartonshire 23 February
East Ayrshire 23 February
Stirling 23 February
Argyll and Bute 23 February
Dundee 23 February
Dumfries and Galloway 28 February
North Ayrshire 1 March
South Ayrshire 2 March

When is your council tax due to be set?

7 February - Western Isles (3% increase; Band D bill £1,055) Midlothian (3% increase; Band D bill £1,246)

9 February - Edinburgh (3% increase; Band D bill £1,204), Borders (3% increase; Band D bill £1,116) East Renfrewshire (3% increase, Band D bill £1,160), Aberdeenshire (2.5% increase; Band D £1,169)

15 February - Moray, Shetland

16 February - Highland, Renfrewshire, Inverclyde, Angus, Fife

21 February - East Lothian

22 February - West Dunbartonshire, Aberdeen, Falkirk, Perth and Kinross, Orkney

23 February - East Dunbartonshire, East Ayrshire, Stirling, Argyll and Bute, Dundee

28 February - Dumfries and Galloway

1 March - North Ayrshire

2 March - South Ayrshire

  • South Lanarkshire, West Lothian, Clackmannanshire, North Lanarkshire, Glasgow councils have yet to set dates for their budgets.
  • In all council areas, tax band householders in A to D could see bills rise by up to 3%. In all council areas, tax band householders in E to H will see bills rise between £2 and £10 per week. That sum will be in addition to the possible 3% rise.
  • Band D is highlighted as the average council tax bill for householders in Scotland.

More on this story