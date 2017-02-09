Scottish council tax 2017/18 - When and what's happening?
- 9 February 2017
- From the section Scotland politics
Scotland's 32 local authorities are deciding their council tax rates. The nine year long national council tax freeze ends this year, and councillors have the power to raise the basic bill by up to 3%. Find out what is happening in your area.
|When is your council tax due to be set?
|Local authority
|Decision day
|Rate increase (%)
|Band D rate increase (£)
|New Band D council tax bill
|Western Isles
|7 February
|3%
|£30.72
|£1,055
|Midlothian
|7 February
|3%
|£36.30
|£1,246
|Edinburgh
|9 February
|3%
|£35.07
|£1,204
|Borders
|9 February
|3%
|£32.52
|£1,116
|East Renfrewshire
|9 February
|3%
|£33.78
|£1,160
|Aberdeenshire
|9 February
|2.5%
|£28.50
|£1,169
|Moray
|15 February
|Shetland
|15 February
|Highland
|16 February
|Renfrewshire
|16 February
|Inverclyde
|16 February
|Angus
|16 February
|Fife
|16 February
|East Lothian
|21 February
|West Dunbartonshire
|22 February
|Aberdeen
|22 February
|Falkirk
|22 February
|Perth and Kinross
|22 February
|Orkney
|22 February
|East Dunbartonshire
|23 February
|East Ayrshire
|23 February
|Stirling
|23 February
|Argyll and Bute
|23 February
|Dundee
|23 February
|Dumfries and Galloway
|28 February
|North Ayrshire
|1 March
|South Ayrshire
|2 March
When is your council tax due to be set?
7 February - Western Isles (3% increase; Band D bill £1,055) Midlothian (3% increase; Band D bill £1,246)
9 February - Edinburgh (3% increase; Band D bill £1,204), Borders (3% increase; Band D bill £1,116) East Renfrewshire (3% increase, Band D bill £1,160), Aberdeenshire (2.5% increase; Band D £1,169)
15 February - Moray, Shetland
16 February - Highland, Renfrewshire, Inverclyde, Angus, Fife
21 February - East Lothian
22 February - West Dunbartonshire, Aberdeen, Falkirk, Perth and Kinross, Orkney
23 February - East Dunbartonshire, East Ayrshire, Stirling, Argyll and Bute, Dundee
28 February - Dumfries and Galloway
1 March - North Ayrshire
2 March - South Ayrshire
- South Lanarkshire, West Lothian, Clackmannanshire, North Lanarkshire, Glasgow councils have yet to set dates for their budgets.
- In all council areas, tax band householders in A to D could see bills rise by up to 3%. In all council areas, tax band householders in E to H will see bills rise between £2 and £10 per week. That sum will be in addition to the possible 3% rise.
- Band D is highlighted as the average council tax bill for householders in Scotland.