MSPs call on DWP to 'halt' Scots jobcentre closures

Image copyright PA

MSPs have called on the Department of Work and Pensions to "halt" the closure of a series of Scottish jobcentres.

Holyrood voted by 91 to 30 to voice "concern" about the impact of the closure of Jobcentre Plus sites across the country.

The DWP has confirmed it has plans to shut 14 of its 97 jobcentres in Scotland as part of an estates review.

The Scottish government wanted this halted so it could bring forward proposals to "save these jobcentres".

The DWP argued that the majority of claims were now made online, leaving office space underused. It said its UK-wide estates review would save taxpayers £180m a year for the next decade.

Some smaller jobcentres will be merged with larger ones, while others will be co-located within council premises.

The announcement is the latest in a round of proposed closures, affecting up to 23 sites in Scotland, including half of all jobcentres in Glasgow.

'Disproportionate impact'

Scottish employability minister Jamie Hepburn urged MSPs to come to a cross-party consensus to help halt the closures, enabling the Scottish government to pursue further co-location schemes to "save" the centres.

He said: "The now Scotland-wide planned closures are proposals that impact on communities and people the length and breadth of the country.

"They are disproportionate in impact, they have been announced with little detail, with limited consultation and with even less engagement with those who rely on and those who work in Jobcentre Plus services."

Image caption Jamie Hepburn said the DWP was "making decisions based on lines on a map"

Mr Hepburn accused the DWP of "making decisions based on lines or circles on a map" and said extra cost for travel would have the biggest impact on vulnerable claimants, saying those he had met told him of concerns over paying for travel or for food.

He added: "I think it's clear these changes proposed by the DWP will have a negative impact on service users."

Labour's Mark Griffin said his party would back the motion, saying: "At a time when the Tories are cutting social security and hitting low paid workers with sanctions, when 139,000 people in Scotland are out of work, these proposals are reckless at best and at worse utterly perverse.

"It's completely counter-productive for the UK government to close so many jobcentres."

'Redesigning jobcentres'

Meanwhile, Scottish Conservative MSP Adam Tomkins defended the plans.

He said: "The DWP's proposals are coming at a time when the jobs market in the UK, including here in Scotland, has changed very considerably. There are now more jobs in the British economy than ever before.

"In Glasgow the claimant count has fallen by 44% since 2010 and in this context it is surely rational to keep under review the nature and scale of the jobcentre provision that we need.

"We're talking about redesigning jobcentres to be more effective rather than cutting services."

His amendment, which deleted Mr Hepburn's motion while calling on the DWP to provide more information and saying there should have been "more meaningful dialogue" over the issue, was defeated in the final votes.

Mr Hepburn's motion was then passed by a margin of 91 votes to 30.

While MSPs were debating the closures, MPs on the Scottish affairs committee were quizzing DWP minister Damian Hinds about them.

He told "the fundamental rationale" behind the plans was that the department has a lot of space that is is not using.

He also told members that Glasgow had traditionally had an "unusually large number of job centres for its population", explaining the higher number of proposed closures there.

A DWP spokesman said: "With eight out of 10 jobseeker's allowance claims now made online and 20% of our office space underused we are streamlining our estate, which will save taxpayers £1.8bn.

"This year we are hiring 2,500 more work coaches to help those who need it most."