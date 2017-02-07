Sturgeon: 'Vital' that Scotland gets farming powers

Image copyright PA Image caption Nicola Sturgeon told the NFU Scotland conference that it is "vital" powers over farming go to Holyrood

It is "vital" for farming powers are transferred from the European Union direct to Holyrood, Nicola Sturgeon has told the National Farmer's Union.

The first minister told the NFU Scotland conference that agriculture was more important to the Scottish economy than that of the UK.

She said future decisions must reflect "Scotland's distinct priorities".

Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson told delegates that "we are moving toward a system of shared power in the UK".

Speaking on Monday, Ms Davidson predicted "an almighty political row over the coming months about whether Holyrood or Westminster should be running agriculture".

'Biggest challenge'

Ms Sturgeon told the conference that Brexit "presents the biggest challenge to farming in Scotland in our generation".

Her 'Scotland's Place in Europe' paper of proposals for the Brexit process includes calls for new devolved powers over areas including agriculture and fishing.

She told delegates: "Agriculture is a more important part of Scotland's economy than the UK because of our landscape and climate. So it's important for the agriculture sector that Scotland has a strong say in the negotiations with the EU.

"It's vital to ensuring that the settlement which is reached meets your needs and the Scottish government will work with the industry to make the sector as sustainable and efficient as possible.

"In addition, it is also vital that any powers which are transferred from the European Union, at the time of Brexit, must go to the Scottish Parliament rather than to Westminster. It is the best way of ensuring that future decisions on farming reflect Scotland's distinct priorities."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The agricultural industry in Scotland relies to a large extent on the EU's Common Agricultural Policy

The first minister also apologised to delegates for issues with administering farm payments from the EU's Common Agricultural Policy in 2016.

Ms Sturgeon has appointed Prof Russel Griggs to chair a group to review of the "greening" farm subsidy system.

The UK government's white paper on Brexit has suggested there could be fresh devolution of "repatriated" powers, highlighting agriculture as a potential example.

The document says Brexit provides an opportunity to "ensure power sits closer to the people of the UK than ever before", adding that the government will "continue to champion devolution" - but that the final settlement will be one which "works for the whole of the UK".

Barriers 'foolhardy'

On Monday, Ms Davidson told the conference she backed a "pragmatic" approach to where farming powers would lie.

She said: "I think it would be foolhardy for us to place barriers within our own UK domestic market. I don't see the up side in leaving one complex regulatory regime in Brussels, only to burden farmers with two regulatory regimes within the UK.

"At the same time, I think it is vital that the distinctive needs of Scottish farmers are heard and that the welcome moves towards regionalisation within the EU over recent years are not stymied.

"There will, I am sure, be an almighty political row over the coming months about whether Holyrood or Westminster should be running agriculture. I don't see it as a binary choice. Increasingly, we are moving towards a system of shared power in the UK - as we will soon see with welfare provision in Scotland."