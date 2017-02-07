Scottish council tax 2017/18 - When will my local authority decide?
- 7 February 2017
- From the section Scotland politics
Scotland's 32 local authorities will decide over the coming weeks their council tax rates. The nine year long national council tax freeze ends this year, and councillors have the power to raise the basic bill by up to 3%. Find out when your area will decide.
|When is your council tax due to be set?
|Local authority
|Due date
|Western Isles
|7 February
|Midlothian
|7 February
|Edinburgh
|9 February
|Borders
|9 February
|East Renfrewshire
|9 February
|Aberdeenshire
|9 February
|Moray
|15 February
|Shetland
|15 February
|Highland
|16 February
|Renfrewshire
|16 February
|Inverclyde
|16 February
|Angus
|16 February
|Fife
|16 February
|East Lothian
|21 February
|West Dunbartonshire
|22 February
|Aberdeen
|22 February
|Falkirk
|22 February
|Perth and Kinross
|22 February
|Orkney
|22 February
|East Dunbartonshire
|23 February
|East Ayrshire
|23 February
|Stirling
|23 February
|Argyll and Bute
|23 February
|Dundee
|23 February
|Dumfries and Galloway
|28 February
|North Ayrshire
|1 March
|South Ayrshire
|2 March
