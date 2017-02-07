Scotland politics

Scottish council tax 2017/18 - When will my local authority decide?

Scotland's 32 local authorities will decide over the coming weeks their council tax rates. The nine year long national council tax freeze ends this year, and councillors have the power to raise the basic bill by up to 3%. Find out when your area will decide.

When is your council tax due to be set?
Local authority Due date
Western Isles 7 February
Midlothian 7 February
Edinburgh 9 February
Borders 9 February
East Renfrewshire 9 February
Aberdeenshire 9 February
Moray 15 February
Shetland 15 February
Highland 16 February
Renfrewshire 16 February
Inverclyde 16 February
Angus 16 February
Fife 16 February
East Lothian 21 February
West Dunbartonshire 22 February
Aberdeen 22 February
Falkirk 22 February
Perth and Kinross 22 February
Orkney 22 February
East Dunbartonshire 23 February
East Ayrshire 23 February
Stirling 23 February
Argyll and Bute 23 February
Dundee 23 February
Dumfries and Galloway 28 February
North Ayrshire 1 March
South Ayrshire 2 March

