Two held after nine-hour police operation

Two men have been detained after riot police and firearms officers were called to a home in Edinburgh during an operation lasting more than nine hours.

Officers were called to an address at Waverley Park at 14:45 on Saturday following a report of concern for a person inside.

Riot police and firearms officers were "briefly" sent to the scene.

Police Scotland said the operation came to a "peaceful" conclusion shortly before midnight.

Two men, aged 21 and 44, were detained at the scene.

The 21-year-old was charged with breach of the peace and will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

The 44-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment and will be reported to the procurator fiscal.