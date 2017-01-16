Derek Mackay to take public questions on budget

Image caption Mr Mackay has already been quizzed by MSPs on his tax plans

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay is to take questions from the public on his budget plans.

Mr Mackay is to meet finance committee members for the second time in a week to discuss his tax and spending plans.

The committee appealed for the public to send in questions over social media, a selection of which will be put directly to the cabinet secretary.

Mr Mackay has said he is "positive" about getting his budget passed, amid talks with the Lib Dems and Greens.

He attended the committee to discuss his tax plans, which will be the subject of a separate vote prior to the final budget vote, on 11 January.

Monday's meeting will focus more on his spending plans, first with questions from MSPs and then a second session consisting of questions sent in by members of the public via social media.

The committee asked for people to send in questions using the Twitter hashtag #askthecabsec, saying "all admissible questions" would be published online and that the government would be invited to provide written responses to any not put to Mr Mackay.

Questions about the local government settlement, the use of tax powers and funding for housing infrastructure were among those submitted.

Committee convener Bruce Crawford said MSPs wanted to "give the public the chance to put their questions to Derek Mackay" on his "highly significant" budget.

Also giving evidence at the meeting will be Graham Owenson, the government's head of local government finance, and the deputy directors of financial strategy and financial programme management.