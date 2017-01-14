Scots independence conference to be held in Glasgow

Image copyright AFP Image caption The conference is aimed at building strategy and momentum for a second independence referendum

A conference of independence activists aimed at preparing Scotland for another referendum is being held in Glasgow.

The Scottish Independence Convention is hosting the "Build" meeting at the Radisson hotel in the city.

MPs and MSPs from the SNP and the Scottish Greens will join activists and academics in speaking at the event.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has ruled out an independence vote in 2017, with opposition parties calling for it to be taken off the table altogether.

The Scottish Independence Convention (SIC) was active in campaigning during the 2014 referendum and held a "reassembly" as part of events to mark the second anniversary of that vote.

Tickets for the "Build: strategy - policy - movement" event have sold out, but it will also be streamed online.

Cabinet secretary Angela Constance will open the event, alongside actress and SIC convener Elaine C Smith and Scottish Greens co-convener Maggie Chapman.

'Proper get-together'

Ms Smith said the independence movement "needs to start chatting again".

She said: "To win another independence referendum, we'll need everyone to come together and bring their own skills and knowledge.

"There's lots to get done and 2017 is going to be a very important year. So it should begin with a proper get-together of everyone in the independence movement to plan a way forward."

Image copyright Scottish Independence Convention / twitter Image caption The SIC held a "reassembly" on the second anniversary of the 2014 vote

SNP MP Tommy Sheppard added: "Everyone needs to look with fresh eyes and open minds about what options are now available to us to build a better Scotland.

"We can never have too many ideas and I hope this conference will focus minds on practical strategies for the year ahead."

There will also be discussion of the independence white paper project set up by think tank Common Weal.

The first draft of the paper drawn up by the group charts the possible process of independence, including proposals for a new Scottish currency and a referendum on a written constitution and EU membership as part of a three-year transition.

'Not bluffing'

It also includes "very rough" estimates of the economics of an independent Scotland, suggesting that there would be an £18.8bn one-off cost of setting up the institutions of a new state and that the country would run an £8.8bn deficit in its first year.

Nicola Sturgeon has commissioned research of her own via a national survey and a "growth commission" headed by former MSP Andrew Wilson.

She has ruled out holding a referendum in 2017, but has insisted she is "not bluffing" about holding one over Brexit. Her predecessor Alex Salmond has predicted a referendum in Autumn 2018.

The Conservatives, Labour and the Lib Dems all oppose independence, and want a second referendum taken off the table altogether.

Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson has accused Ms Sturgeon of "leaving Scotland in limbo", saying she should "ditch her draft referendum bill" and "move on from constitutional navel-gazing".

And Labour's Kezia Dugdale backs a federal UK with a "new Act of Union" to "safeguard our family of nations for generations to come".