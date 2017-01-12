'Big improvement' in ScotRail reliability

Image copyright Getty Images

The reliability of ScotRail trains significantly improved in the weeks after its improvement plan was published, according to new statistics.

The PPM data showed 89.7% of trains arrived within five minutes of schedule in the four weeks to 7 January.

This was a 6% rise on the previous four weeks, and a 2.8% improvement on the same period last year.

But it remained below the 91.3% annual target set in Abellio's contract for the ScotRail franchise.

The improvement plan, which was drawn up in response to widespread criticism of ScotRail's reliability, was published in full on 29 November.

Child's scooter

It came after Transport Minister Humza Yousaf told MSPs that ScotRail had "learned lessons" following a series of problems with delayed and cancelled services.

Mr Yousaf had previously apologised to passengers and suggested train services could be taken into the public sector in future.

ScotRail said the latest figures were the third period in a row in which its train performance had improved.

And it said the latest improvement came despite overhead line issues at Hyndland on Hogmanay and again on 6 January, and disruption caused when a child's scooter was thrown onto overhead lines at Airdrie.

Collectively, it said these events led to a 0.7% reduction in the monthly PPM score - the key performance measure for the UK's rail operators.

Image copyright PA Image caption Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said the latest figures were encouraging, but that further improvements were expected

The overall PPM for operators in England and Wales for the four weeks to 7 January was 87.1% - almost three percentage points lower than the ScotRail figure.

ScotRail handled 6.7 million passenger journeys on about 57,000 train services over the period.

A traditionally busy time of year, three of the busiest five days of 2016 were recorded in December - on the 12th, 16th and 17th of the month - as passengers started to enjoy the festive season.

'Biggest upgrade'

ScotRail also said that its average train punctuality performance for the past 12 months had risen to 90%, which it said made it the second best performing large operator in the UK.

ScotRail Alliance managing director Phil Verster said the latest figures showed that its Performance Improvement Plan was starting to produce results, which were being achieved in the middle of the "biggest upgrade to our railway since Victorian times".

But he said the operator was committed to "doing more and going higher".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The ScotRail franchise was taken over by Abellio in April 2015

Mr Verster added: "The sheer scale of the work we are doing to improve the railway has resulted in more disruption than normal. This means that our customers have had to put up with a lot over the past few months.

"We have done everything we can to keep people moving during this unprecedented period. I hope our customers can take some encouragement from the continued improvement."

Modernisation work being done by ScotRail includes the introduction of new faster, longer, greener trains, which it has said will dramatically increase the number of seats available and help to reduce journey times.

Responding to the latest figures, Mr Yousaf said the improvement was "encouraging" and remained "much higher" than the UK average.

He added: "I expect to see further improvements over the coming months, although I accept some disruption during the winter weather will be inevitable.

"When problems do happen, measures must be taken swiftly to rectify the situation and, crucially, passengers must be kept informed."