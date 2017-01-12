Scottish Greens 'cannot support' SNP government's draft budget

Image copyright PA Image caption Patrick Harvie wants to see a more "progressive" approach to taxation

Scottish Green Party co-convener Patrick Harvie said his party would not be able to support the SNP government's draft budget.

The minority administration might require backing from opposition MSPs to implement its proposed plan.

The nationalists might have expected support from the Greens, which backs Scottish independence.

However, Mr Harvie said the budget failed to have a "progressive approach" to taxation.

He told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme that the SNP "needed to give some ground" and "move some way towards some other party" if it was to win backing for its budget.

Mr Harvie suggested that higher earners "could pay a bit more" if the government chose to reduce the threshold of the higher rate of tax.

In April, Holyrood will receive the power to set the rates and bands of income tax on non-savings and non-dividend income.

The Scottish government has already said it would not replicate Westminster's plan to increase the starting point at which workers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland pay the 40p tax rate.

However, it will allow that threshold to increase by the the rate of inflation.

Mr Harvie disagreed with that approach and called for the government to cut the starting point for paying the 40p rate.

He explained: "They [Scottish government] could change the threshold in the higher rate.

"They are proposing to increase that, not by as much as the UK, but still increasing it - that represents a tax cut for high earners."

He urged Scotland's Finance Secretary Derek Mackay to reduce it instead and "that would mean what high earners have gained gets clawed back and invested in public services".