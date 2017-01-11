BBC Scotland news to launch weekly current affairs programme

BBC Scotland has announced details of a new weekly current affairs programme.

Starting on 26 January, Timeline will be broadcast live between 19:30 and 20:00 each Thursday on BBC Two Scotland.

It will be jointly presented by the BBC's Glenn Campbell and Shereen Nanjiani.

The head of news at BBC Scotland, Gary Smith, said Timeline would be "the weekly centrepiece of a new engagement with our audience".

He added that the public would help shape the agenda of the programme which is to have a distinctive online and social media presence.

Explaining the choice of programme name, Mr Smith said: "A timeline is our go-to for information, for news, for what we care about.

"It's how we find out what's interesting and relevant to our lives.

"A timeline connects people. It brings them together to share stories, experience and opinions. It connects young and old, the ordinary that can become exceptional.

"Timeline is a programme that will do just that."