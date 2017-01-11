MSPs to quiz Derek Mackay over budget plans

Image caption The committee session is expected to focus mainly on Mr Mackay's tax plans

MSPs are to question Finance Secretary Derek Mackay on his budget proposals.

Mr Mackay will face the finance committee over his draft budget, which will see Holyrood use new tax powers for the first time.

The Scottish government does not plan to replicate a UK Treasury income tax cut for higher earners once Holyrood gains the power to set rates.

Scotland's parties have failed to reach a consensus over tax, with previous Holyrood votes ending in stalemate.

Among the questions to Mr Mackay will be some sent in by members of the public via social media.

Members will also hear from Robert Chote, chairman of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

Holyrood is currently scrutinising Mr Mackay's tax and spending proposals, ahead of a series of votes in February.

The questions at Wednesday's session are expected to focus mainly on taxation, with the finance secretary likely to face the committee again the following week to discuss spending proposals.

Budget votes

Each of the parliament's other subject committees have taken evidence from relevant ministers. They are now considering draft reports to the finance committee, which will submit its own final report by the end of January.

The first full-chamber debate on the draft budget proposals will be held in the week beginning 30 January, with the budget bill then progressing through the three stages of parliamentary approval through February.

A separate vote on the tax plans will take place prior to the final budget vote, which is expected to be in the week beginning 20 February.

With the SNP a minority government, Mr Mackay will need support from at least one other party in order to see his proposals passed.

Image caption MSPs have been studying Mr Mackay's budget plans ahead of a series of votes in February

Mr Mackay's budget plans would see a distinction drawn between the higher rates of income tax in Scotland and the rest of the UK.

While the UK Treasury aims to up the threshold for the 40p tax rate to £45,000 and eventually £50,000, the SNP has pledged to raise it by no more than the rate of inflation - to £43,430 in 2017/18.

This would leave some Scots paying more tax than those earning the same amount south of the border, which the Conservatives say would make Scotland "the highest taxed part of the UK".

The budget calculations also include the end of the council tax freeze, with councils able to raise rates by up to 3%, and extra increases to bands E, F, G and H, which were agreed earlier in the parliamentary term.

Local accountability

However, the government has abandoned proposals to use council tax funds for national education targets - a plan which had proved controversial with opposition parties, with all backing a Tory amendment saying it would undermine local accountability.

The parties also failed to come to any consensus over tax in a vote the week before the draft budget was published, with a series of votes ending in stalemate after opposition members united against an amendment put forward by Mr Mackay.

While the Conservatives oppose the SNP's tax plans as going too far, Labour, the Greens and the Lib Dems say they are not radical enough.

Other proposals in the draft budget include:

Extra funding for local services via the education and health budgets

An extra £300m for NHS resource budgets

£47m to mitigate the "bedroom tax" and a pledge to "abolish" it as soon as possible

More than £470m of direct capital investment to begin delivery of 50,000 affordable homes

£140m for energy efficiency programmes

£100m investment in digital and mobile infrastructure

The committee appealed for members of the public to submit questions for Mr Mackay via social media, using the Twitter hashtag #askthecabsec.

They said a selection of the queries submitted would be put directly to the finance secretary, with the Scottish government invited to provide written responses to them all.