Nicola Sturgeon warns PM she is not bluffing on indyref2

Media caption Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon: A hard Brexit creates a "fundamental question for Scotland"

Nicola Sturgeon has warned Theresa May that she is not "bluffing" on the promise of a second independence referendum if Scotland is "driven off a hard Brexit cliff".

Scotland's first minister told the BBC's Andrew Marr she felt the prime minister had "no plan" in terms of her strategy for the UK leaving the EU.

She said she was prepared to compromise and wants Ms May to do the same.

The UK government has said a special deal for Scotland is unrealistic.

The prime minister plans to trigger the Brexit negotiations by the end of March.

Voters in Scotland backed the UK staying in the EU by 62% to 38%.

Ms Sturgeon has said she wants the UK to retain membership of the European single market, the so-called soft Brexit option.

'Opportunity to decide'

She has also indicated a soft Brexit would see the prospect of Scottish independence "put aside" in the short term.

However, in an interview for the Andrew Marr programme, she warned the UK government and Ms May that "they will be making a big mistake if they think I am in any way bluffing" on the prospect of another Scottish independence referendum.

She said that if the UK opts for leaving the single market then she would "give Scotland the opportunity to decide whether it wants to be driven off a hard Brexit cliff by right-wing Tory Brexiteers or whether it wants to take control of its own future".

Image caption Theresa May and Nicola Sturgeon met for talks in Edinburgh after the UK voted to leave the EU

Ms Sturgeon also told the BBC presenter that discussions with the UK government over the Brexit options had left her "frustrated".

She said: "I don't feel as if I know any more about her (Theresa May's) negotiating objectives than I did six months ago."

Asked if she seriously thinks "there is no plan", the first minister said: "Yes I do".

She added: "I say that with a lot of regret as that puts every part of the UK into a very perilous position."

'Red lines'

Ms Sturgeon highlighted a meeting at Downing Street in October which also involved the first ministers of Wales and Northern Ireland.

She said: "I'm not exaggerating too much when I say the prime minister sat on the other side of the table at that meeting and said 'Brexit means Brexit' and not a lot more.

"I came out of that meeting more frustrated, after a meeting of that nature, than I have ever been before."

In the interview, the SNP leader also said she accepted "it looks at the moment as though the UK is going to leave the EU".

She called on Theresa May to work towards a "compromise" and "common ground that avoids the worst impacts".

The prime minister has insisted that she wants firms to have the "maximum freedom to trade with and operate in the single market".

She is due to confirm in a speech later this month that the UK will have two fundamental "red lines" in its Brexit negotiations - control of its borders and freedom from the European Court of Justice.

Ms May has pledged to trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty - getting leaving talks with the EU under way - by the end of March.

Talks can take up to two years, unless an agreement is reached to prolong the process.

The full interview with Nicola Sturgeon will be broadcast on The Andrew Marr Show on BBC One from 09:00 and later on the BBC iPlayer.