Labour's Kezia Dugdale says UK 'in terrible peril'

Scotland's Labour leader Kezia Dugdale believes the UK is in "terrible peril" because of Brexit and the possibility of a second independence referendum.

The MSP made her views known in an interview on BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme.

She told presenter Gary Robertson: "For me the big question in 2017 is how we save the union.

"I think the UK is in terrible peril because of the gamble the Tories have forced with Brexit and the SNP's obsession with independence.

"So, 2017 has got to be about protecting the union."