Labour's Kezia Dugdale proposes 'save the Union' plan for 2017

Image copyright PA Image caption Kezia Dugdale argued it was time for a new Act of Union

Scotland's Labour leader Kezia Dugdale has said 2017 should be the year in which "building blocks" are put in place to "save our Union".

She reiterated her plea for a federal UK and a new Act of Union.

Ms Dugdale was speaking the day after the Scottish government called for views on its draft independence bill.

The Scottish Conservatives said voters did not trust Labour on the constitution and the SNP insisted Ms Dugdale had nothing new to offer.

The Labour MSP will deliver a speech on Scotland's post-Brexit future to the David Hume Institute later this month.

She said last summer's EU referendum result, which saw voters backing Leave by 52% to 48%, had "created divisions in our society that Nicola Sturgeon thrives upon".

Ms Dugdale said there needed to be a "new political settlement for the whole of the country" which would involve more powers for Holyrood, Cardiff Bay, Stormont and the English regions.

She said: "With the Tories pursuing a hard Brexit, and the SNP pursuing independence, these two parties of government are stretching the Union to breaking point.

"But 2017 is the year we can put the building blocks in place to save our Union."

Ms Dugdale proposed:

a people's constitutional convention "for the entire UK"

a federal solution where "every nation and the regions of England could take more responsibility for what happens in their communities"

"firmly safeguarding" the redistribution of wealth across the UK

a new Act of Union to "safeguard our family of nations for generations to come"

However, SNP MP Tommy Sheppard said that although it was a new year, Scottish Labour had "nothing new to offer to the people of Scotland" and that the messages were "old, tired and out of touch".

He added: "Kezia Dugdale and her party should be helping the SNP to fight today's battles.

"She could join us in supporting the Scottish government's plan for Scotland in standing against the biggest threat to Scotland's prosperity and the biggest concern for families - business and educational institutions right now - a hard Brexit which risks our membership of the single market.

"Instead, she prefers to peddle a single constitutional solution which suits her party rather than her country while excluding the one option which might simply be the best one for Scotland - independence."

Voter 'mistrust'

Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser said Labour was "extremely late to the party" when it came to "prioritising the Union".

He added: "They ran away from their involvement in Better Together and even their leader has said she'd consider voting to break up Britain in future.

"The voters made it clear in the Holyrood elections that they don't trust Labour on the constitution.

"As such, they won't be fooled by this latest stunt. The only party serious about keeping Scotland in the UK are the Scottish Conservatives."