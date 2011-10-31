First Minister Alex Salmond continues Gulf nations tour

Image copyright PA Image caption Alex Salmond officially opened the Doha office of Scots law firm McGrigors

First Minister Alex Salmond is continuing his five-day visit to the Middle East to promote Scottish business and educational links.

His schedule includes visits to Qatar, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

During his visit to Doha in the oil-rich Gulf state of Qatar, Mr Salmond discussed issues such as renewables, low carbon and education.

While in the capital, the SNP leader officially opened a new business base for Scottish law firm McGrigors.

Mr Salmond said there were "remarkable similarities" between Scotland and Qatar.

He said: "As nations, we both have considerable expertise in oil and gas production, but as we look to the future and a low-carbon economy, we must increasingly develop new technologies.

"We discussed the remarkable similarities between our respective nations.

"Although both Scotland and Qatar have common strengths in the oil and gas sector, we are both seeking to develop our low carbon energy industries.

"This is where Qatar's focus on becoming a global knowledge hub links well with Scotland's considerable reputation as a world-leading education nation."