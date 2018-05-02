Image copyright PA

An "urgent review" of proposed changes to the ATM network is needed to ensure people are not left isolated, according to Which?

The consumer rights group claims proposals to reduce fees for card machine operators could lead to closures of free-to-use machines.

Research suggests one in five (19%) people in rural Scotland believes the nearest free ATM is too far to walk.

MSPs will discuss the issue at Holyrood later on Wednesday.

LINK, the network responsible for 82% of all UK cash machine withdrawals, has announced a reduction of fees from 25p to 20p per withdrawal over four years.

'Vital role'

Critics fear this will lead to fewer free ATMs as operators decide they are not worth the trouble.

LINK points out there will be no change for free ATMs one kilometre or more from the next free ATM.

It also plans to increase the subsidy for machines in rural or less well-off areas.

But both the Federation of Small Businesses and Which? are calling on the Payment Systems Regulator to intervene.

Gareth Shaw from Which? said: "It's clear that free-to-use cashpoints play a vital role for the majority of Scottish people and that some, particularly in rural communities, face substantial challenges to accessing cash.

"We are calling on the financial regulator to conduct an urgent review to ensure that people aren't left isolated and can access the cash they need."

Survey results

The survey of 1,854 people in Scotland in April found almost one in 10 (8%) had used a fee-charging cash machine in the last month and of these a third (31%) did so because they could not find a free-to-use option.

In urban areas only £3% of respondents said the nearest free ATM was too far away to walk to, but in rural Scotland that figure jumped to 19%.

When asked about the potential impact of closures, one-fifth (22%) said they would be less likely to use local shops that required them to pay in cash.

One in seven (16%) said it would affect their ability to pay for products and services.

LINK said its plans were part of a move to re-balance the ATM network and that it was committed to protecting access to free machines.

It said it planned to triple the financial inclusion subsidy from 10p up to 30p for ATMs in areas with poor cash access.

A spokesman said: "We want to re-balance ATMs from a proliferation in city centres to spread them to rural and poorer areas."