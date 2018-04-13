Image caption The site in St Leonard's Lane will be Edinburgh's first single malt whisky distillery since the 1920s

Construction work is due to start next month on Edinburgh's first single malt whisky distillery for 90 years after the company behind the development raised nearly £6m from investors.

Holyrood Distillery plans to renovate a former engine shed to create a distillery and visitor centre.

It raised £5.8m from investors, including Scottish Enterprise's investment arm.

The distillery is expected to open in the spring of 2018.

Plans for the distillery were approved in 2016 by the City of Edinburgh Council.

The site in St Leonard's Lane will be Edinburgh's first single malt whisky distillery since Glen Sciennes closed in the 1920s.

The project is a joint development by David Robertson, former master distiller for The Macallan, and Rob and Kelly Carpenter, founders of the Canadian branch of The Scotch Malt Whisky Society.

Mr Robertson said: "We can now move on to the fun part - building our new distillery and visitor centre and making delicious spirits.

"We want our customers to be our guides, helping us shape and build the spirits and flavours that they most enjoy."

Kerry Sharp, director of the Scottish Investment Bank, said: "Scottish Enterprise welcomes the development of this new distillery and visitor experience in Scotland's capital.

"Tourism supports over 30,000 jobs in Edinburgh with over £1m per day being spent on food and drink.

"This will be a positive addition to the city's food and drink sector whilst enhancing its tourism offering."