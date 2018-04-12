Carpetright to close 13 Scottish stores

Image copyright Getty Images

Carpetright is to close 13 stores in Scotland, with the loss of dozens of jobs.

The move is part of a restructuring plan which will see the floor coverings retailer shut 92 UK outlets and cut 300 posts.

Carpetright, which has more than 400 UK shops, has been struggling with underperforming outlets.

It recently started talks with lenders to ensure it does not breach the terms of its bank loans.

The company is planning a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) that will allow it to shut the worst-performing stores and ask for rent concessions on another 113 sites.

The Scottish stores which will close are: Ayr, Edinburgh (Leith) Falkirk, Fraserburgh, Glasgow (Great Western Road and Parkhead Forge), Greenock, Hamilton (Carpetright and Sleepright), Inverness (Merkinch), Livingston, Renfrew and Wishaw.

A Carpetright spokeswoman said: "It's important to stress that throughout the CVA process, we will continue trading as normal and customers can continue to shop with Carpetright with confidence.

"We do not expect the proposed stores to close before September 2018."

Carpetright is the latest in a long list of high street businesses to run into trouble.

Fashion retailer New Look and restaurant chains Jamie's Italian, Prezzo and Byron have all recently made similar CVA arrangements.

Retailers are facing a range of problems, including a shift from High Street shopping to online, as well as consumers having to tighten their belts with inflation outstripping wage growth.

A report earlier this week by business advisers PwC found that Scotland lost shops faster than in any other part of Britain last year.

A total of 290 high street stores shut up shop across Scotland in 2017 - a rate of more than five per week.

PwC said no town had been "immune to the trend of high street loss".