Two oil companies with bases in Aberdeen are expected to cut more than 500 jobs.

ConocoPhillips said it would shed about 450 UK jobs, between October this year and April 2020.

The company has 1,300 staff and contractors across the UK, more than half of whom - about 700 - are in Aberdeen.

Meanwhile, Petrofac said up to 90 positions held by onshore staff and contractors were expected to go.

'Final decisions'

ConocoPhillips said it was too early to say how many jobs would be lost in Aberdeen or elsewhere.

ConocoPhillips said it followed a voluntary redundancy programme due to the end of Southern North Sea production through the Theddlethorpe Gas Terminal later this year.

A Petrofac spokesperson said: "Final decisions will only be made after full consultation with employees and their representatives."