Image copyright Peter Sandground Image caption Steve Dunlop will start in his new role next month

A new chief executive has been appointed to lead Scottish Enterprise, the country's main economic development agency.

Steve Dunlop will join next month, after running the Scottish Canals network for 12 years.

He will replace Lena Wilson, who announced in July that she was stepping down after nearly eight years.

Mr Dunlop will be on a lower basic salary of £168,000, while Ms Wilson's base pay was £210,000.

During Mr Dunlop's time at Scottish Canals, the waterways agency developed the park around the Kelpies sculptures in Falkirk, and regeneration around the Forth and Clyde Canal in north Glasgow.

The 56-year-old previously worked at Falkirk Council and Newcastle City Council.

He was described by Scottish Enterprise as bringing "a track record of driving inclusive economic growth across the UK that delivers lasting change for the people who live, work and do business in these communities."

Mr Dunlop said: "There has never been a more important time to help Scottish businesses grow and internationalise.

"At Scottish Enterprise, I look forward to collaborating with other public bodies, the private sector and our world-class academic institutions to help optimise our talent, resources and ambition in ways that genuinely benefit Scotland."

His appointment was welcomed by the Scottish government's economy minister, Keith Brown, who said Mr Dunlop was a "talented leader with a fantastic ability to bring people, partners and stakeholders with him in driving meaningful and sustainable change".