Image copyright Google

Aberdeen-based drilling firm KCA Deutag has won a large contract with the Statoil company for offshore operations on five platforms in the Norwegian North Sea.

Starting in October, the new contract will last for at least four years, and up to eight.

The contract is for the provision of drilling operations, maintenance services and engineering support for the Oseberg and Kvitebjørn fields.

It has a potential value of £570m.

Rune Lorentzen, president of KCA Deutag offshore said: "We are delighted to have been awarded this new contract in what continues to be a very competitive market.

"We have been working with Statoil for a number of years, and are looking forward to continuing this long-standing relationship."