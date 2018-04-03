Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fair Start Scotland will offer mentors, skills development, volunteering opportunities and advice on self-employment

Scotland's newly devolved employment service will begin working in five council areas from this week.

Fair Start Scotland is aimed at 38,000 people over five years.

It is a voluntary scheme for those furthest from getting steady work, including some with disabilities.

The first local authority areas where the service will be offered are Renfrewshire, East Renfrewshire, East Dunbartonshire, West Dunbartonshire and Inverclyde.

Eight contracts for other parts of Scotland are to follow.

The Scottish Parliament is taking on responsibility for a range of welfare benefits, to be delivered by a new government agency.

The devolution of responsibility for these powers is being staggered, with the system due to be fully operational by 2021.

From this week, Fair Start Scotland begins in the five council areas on Clydeside, with a contract being run by social enterprise, The Wise Group.

It will offer mentors, skills development, volunteering opportunities and advice on self-employment.



Employability Minister Jamie Hepburn said: "This service has been designed nationally and tailored to Scotland's needs.

"While the standard of service provision will be consistent across the country, it is being delivered locally meaning that Fair Start Scotland support reflects the needs of the local economy and employers.

"We want this new service to be seen as an opportunity. That's why participating in Fair Start Scotland is voluntary, so people can choose to participate, rather than being driven by the fear of sanctions."

Sean Duffy, chief executive of the Wise Group, added: "Fair Start Scotland provides us with a real opportunity to deliver a positive, sustainable social and economic impact across the west.

"Together with our partners we plan to support at least 3,400 people in the area who want help to find work, and stay in work, over the duration of the service."

Ministers were warned by Audit Scotland last week that the transfer of employment services and benefits lacked costings.

Fair Start Scotland was found to have cost more than £6m to set up.