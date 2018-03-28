Image copyright Google Image caption Vaughan Engineering's headquarters are in Broxburn

A Scottish engineering firm has gone into administration, less than a week after revealing it was owed hundreds of thousands of pounds by collapsed construction giant Carillion.

BBC Scotland understands 160 workers at Vaughan Engineering have already been sent home.

West Lothian-based Vaughan employed 90 people at its Broxburn site and 70 at bases in Warrington and Newcastle.

KPMG were appointed as administrators on Wednesday.

Last Friday, the family-owned mechanical and electrical building services company warned it was in danger of collapse, saying it was owed more than £600,00 for work as a principal sub-contractor on several projects run by Carillion.

It had also been contracted to complete a further £1.1m of work in the first three months of this year.

Carillion went into liquidation in January, after talks between the company, its creditors and the UK government failed.