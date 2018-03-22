Image copyright Getty Images

An international recruitment firm is to open a centre of excellence in Glasgow, creating more than 300 jobs.

SThree said the new facility would lead to 200 jobs this year, and 314 in total over the next three years.

The investment is being backed by £2m in Regional Selective Assistance funding from Scottish Enterprise.

SThree specialises in recruitment services for the science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem) industries.

The company's chief financial officer, Alex Smith, said: "Investing in Glasgow gives us access to a highly-skilled workforce and an excellent business infrastructure.

"The Stem markets in which we operate are growing rapidly and this new centre in Glasgow will strengthen our operational capability and support expanding teams across our main markets."

Economy Secretary Keith Brown said the centre of excellence would support the ambition for Scotland "to be a stem nation with our economy at the forefront of the technological frontier".

London-based SThree currently operates 40 offices in 16 countries.