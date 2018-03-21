New Look to close eight Scottish stores

Image copyright PA

Struggling fashion retailer New Look has confirmed plans to close eight stores in Scotland as part of a UK-wide move to restore the chain to profitability.

The firm said 60 of its 593 UK stores faced potential closure after creditors approved a restructuring plan.

About 980 jobs in the UK will be axed, although some staff may be redeployed.

The Scottish stores under threat include Cameron Toll, Craigleith and Ocean Terminal in Edinburgh.

The others are: Troon, Aberdeen (Bon Accord), Dundee (Wellgate) Glasgow (Buchanan Street Men's) and Newton Mearns.

In a statement, the retailer said: "Final decisions on individual store closures will be made by the company and the stores' respective landlords.

"Under the terms (of the Company Voluntary Arrangement), the stores identified for potential closure are most likely to close within six to 12 months, subject to decisions by individual landlords, but no stores will close on day one."