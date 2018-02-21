Scottish unemployment rises by 14,000

Image copyright Getty Images

Scotland's jobless total rose by 14,000 in the final three months of last year to stand at 124,000, according to official data.

The increase took the unemployment rate from 4% to 4.5% - above the UK rate of 4.4%.

The number of Scots in work fell by 30,000, while the number across the UK was up by 88,000.

The total number in work in Scotland now stands at 2,534,000, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Meanwhile, wages grew by an average of 2.5% - up from 2.4% the previous month - although the increase remained below inflation.

'Disappointing'

Scotland's Employability Minister Jamie Hepburn described the latest figures as "disappointing", adding that the Scottish government "recognise the need for further investment in our economy and labour market".

He continued: "This is demonstrated by our budget investments of almost £2.4bn in enterprise and skills and the most attractive package of non-domestic rates reliefs available anywhere in the UK, including the small business bonus, worth £720m, and the UK's first nursery relief."

He added: "However, these latest figures show 68,000 more people in employment compared to the pre-recession peak, with 17,000 more people in work over the year, and it is encouraging we continue to outperform the UK on employment and unemployment rates for young people and women."