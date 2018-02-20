Image copyright BrewDog

Scottish brewer BrewDog has announced plans for a craft beer hotel as part of expansion plans for its Aberdeenshire headquarters.

The company said the DogHouse - which would feature beer taps in its planned 22 rooms - would be built on land which will be vacated by an offshore services company in Ellon.

BrewDog said it would be the "ultimate destination" for craft beer fans.

Aberdeenshire Council said it expected to receive a planning application.

In January last year, the company and council became involved in a wrangle over the value of a separate area of land where BrewDog had wanted to expand.