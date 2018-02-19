An Ayrshire textiles firm has been forced to close down, with the loss of 42 jobs.

Galston-based Balmoral Knitwear, which specialised in uniforms for work and school, saw turnover in recent years reach £2m.

The provisional liquidator, RSM, said the firm was hit in part by the rising cost of imported materials, following the recent strengthening of sterling.

Balmoral Knitwear sourced about 90% of its materials from the European Union.

The company was founded in 1895.