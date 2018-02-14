Image copyright Sepa Image caption The Aberdeen bypass project is expected to be completed later this year

Building firm Galliford Try plans to raise £150m from investors after Carillion's demise left a cash shortage on the Aberdeen Bypass project.

The company announced the plan on Wednesday, revealing a £25m exceptional charge in its half-year results.

Bypass partners Galliford Try and Balfour Beatty must now cover the costs arising from Carillion's collapse.

They said the fundraising would ensure they did not have to divert money away from other projects.

Carillion went into liquidation in January, after talks between the company, its creditors and the UK government failed.

It is involved in several infrastructure projects in Scotland, including the electrification of the central Scotland railway line and the extension of platforms at Edinburgh's Waverley Station.

Other major projects involving Carillion include the HS2 high-speed rail line, as well as managing schools and prisons.

Galliford Try announced the plan in its half-year results, as "additional joint venture contributions arising from Carillion Plc (Carillion) failure prompt exceptional charge of £25m."

Chief executive Peter Truscott said: "We have reviewed the impact on our business from the compulsory liquidation of Carillion, which has resulted in a further reassessment of the likely out-turn from our participation in the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) joint venture, leading to an exceptional charge of £25m.

"Reflecting the additional financial obligations arising from this contract, we have today announced our plans for a capital raise of £150m."

The 58km long Aberdeen bypass is scheduled to open later this year. It is one of the biggest infrastructure projects in Scotland with an estimated cost of £745m.