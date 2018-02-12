Image copyright Vascutek Image caption Vascutek employs 800 staff at its manufacturing base in Inchinnan

A Renfrewshire-based firm which makes cardiovascular implants is set to expand its facilities following a £33m investment from its Japanese owners.

Vascutek Ltd plans to build two new cleanrooms and a sterilisation suite at its manufacturing base at Inchinnan.

Vascutek produces a wide portfolio of medical implants, with a focus on treating patients with aortic disease.

The first phase of the expansion is due to start in April, with completion slated for 2021.

The company, which employs about 800 staff at Inchinnan, is owned by Tokyo-based medical device specialist Terumo Corporation.

Vascutek exports more than 90% of its output to countries worldwide.

President and chief executive Paul Holbrook said: "This is an extremely exciting time for the company as we look to secure further growth in the surgical grafts market.

"It is an important milestone in our mission to create innovative products to the highest standard that benefit the lives of patients and their families across the world."