Image copyright Reuters

The SNP's Westminster leader has said he has had "productive" talks with RBS officials over its plans to close dozens of bank branches.

Ian Blackford said talks were "moving in a positive direction" and he was hopeful a breakthrough could be found.

It comes after RBS revealed plans to close 62 Scottish branches, including some in remote and rural communities.

Last month senior officials from the bank told a Westminster committee that they stood by the move.

State-owned RBS has insisted it is responding to changes in customer behaviour, including a rise in digital banking.

But Mr Blackford said many of the affected branches provided "vital" local services.

RBS declined to comment when approached by BBC Scotland.

Mr Blackford, who is MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber, also revealed that he had been "bypassing" Prime Minister Theresa May and talking directly to RBS chiefs about the plans.

In December, Mr Blackford urged Mrs May during Prime Minister's Questions to tell the head of the bank that its decision to close branches was unacceptable.

Mrs May responded by saying that branch closures were a commercial decision and that alternative services were in place for vulnerable customers.

Image caption Mr Blackford said he had been "bypassing" the prime minister to talk directly with RBS officials

On Sunday, Mr Blackford accused the Conservatives of "letting Scotland down by failing to lift a finger to save these vital local banks from closure".

He added: "While the UK government refuses to take action, the SNP will continue our campaign to save these banks, which are hugely important for local people and businesses.

"That is why I have, for the past few weeks, been bypassing the prime minister to talk directly with RBS.

"Our discussions have been productive, and are moving in a positive direction.

"I am hopeful the concerns of our communities are being heard and that a breakthrough can still be found."

'Commercial decision'

An HM Treasury spokeswoman said: "The decision to open and close branches is a commercial decision taken by the management team of each bank.

"The government does not intervene in these decisions. But we understand the impact that closures can have on communities and people's jobs.

"Banks must now give customers as much notice as possible when a branch is closing, and ensure they are made aware of the options they have locally to continue to access banking services."