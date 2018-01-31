Image copyright Getty Images

Scottish law firm Anderson Strathern has reported a rise in turnover and profits on the back of a series of major client wins.

The firm, which has offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Haddington, East Lothian, said turnover rose by 2.5% to £21.5m in the year to 31 August 2017.

Net profit grew by 4%, with profits per equity partner up by 9%.

Client wins during the year included Avis, Prestwick Airport, Glasgow City Council and Loch Lomond National Park.

The firm reported "significant" growth in its dispute resolution services, following the 2016 mergers with ADLP and Jeffrey Aitken, and "healthy organic growth" in its family law practice.

There was also growth in rural land and business, as well as its employment and pensions services.

Chairman Bruce Farquhar said: "Anderson Strathern enters 2018 in a position of strength with pre-eminent offerings in private client, commercial and public sectors."

The law firm has more than 50 partners and 230 employees.

Clients include Buccleuch Estates, the Scottish government, Clyde Gateway, Scotmid, Ineos, Transport Scotland, the Scottish Prison Service and the Royal College of Nursing.