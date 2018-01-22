Goals Soccer Centres sees shares slide on profit warning
Shares in Goals Soccer Centres fell by about 6% on Monday morning after the five-a-side football pitch operator reported a dip in sales for last year.
In a trading update, the East Kilbride-based firm said profits for 2017 would be "broadly in line with the lower end of market expectations".
Total sales increased by 0.5% to £33.7m but like-for-like sales fell by 0.5%.
Goals said the decline had been "exacerbated" by disruption caused by a site refurbishment programme.
In a statement, the company said: "Major arena investment is delivering good sales growth in a large group of sites, whilst minor refurbishment has reduced the rate of sales decline.
"Sites that have yet to receive investment have continued to perform poorly."
It added: "Just over half of our estate has benefited from investment.
"A further £3m of capital will be selectively targeted to further modernise the estate during 2018 to deliver the compelling proposition which customers clearly seek."
Goals Soccer Centres operates a total of 49 sites, three of which are based in North America.
The firm said it was "continuing to show progress" on a turnaround plan launched after a major review of its operations in 2016.
Its final results for 2017 are due to be released on 13 March.