The company which runs Glasgow, Aberdeen and Southampton airports has appointed a new chief executive.

Derek Provan will succeed Amanda McMillan as both chief executive of AGS Ltd and managing director of Glasgow Airport in April.

Mr Provan is currently interim chief operating officer at London Heathrow Airport.

He joined Heathrow in 2013, having spent three years as managing director of Aberdeen International Airport.

Mr Provan started his aviation career in 1998 at Glasgow Airport, where he went on to hold a series of senior roles, including airfield operations manager, head of security and terminal operations and customer services director.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Provan said: "Very few people are afforded the opportunity to lead the airport at which they started their career.

"Glasgow has enjoyed remarkable success in recent years and starts 2018 having recorded its busiest year on record.

"I'm excited at the prospect of returning home to build on everything that has been achieved to date."