The owner of one of Scotland's largest life sciences companies said it was continuing to review its "strategic options" for the business.

Johnson and Johnson began the review of LifeScan Inc, which runs Inverness-based Lifescan Scotland, in January last year.

The process sparked concerns about potential job losses at the Highlands site.

LifeScan makes products for the treatment of diabetes.

It employs about 1,100 people at the Inverness site.

Johnson and Johnson, which is also reviewing another of its businesses, Calibra Medical Inc, would not comment on reports that discussions have started with potential buyers of LifeScan.

A spokeswoman said: "As part of the strategic review process for the Johnson and Johnson Diabetes Care Companies announced in January 2017, the evaluation of potential strategic options for LifeScan Inc and Calibra Medical Inc is ongoing and we do not have an announcement regarding these businesses at this time."