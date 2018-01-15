Image copyright Getty Images

Hundreds of jobs are set to be created during the construction of a vessel which will be used to redevelop a North Sea oil and gas field.

Shell said between 300 and 400 jobs, mostly in Scotland, would be needed to build the floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

Once operational, the vessel is expected to support about 70 jobs.

Shell said another eight wells would be drilled as part of the redevelopment of the Penguins field off Shetland.

The announcement will see the construction of the company's first new manned installation in the northern north sea in almost 30 years.

'Rising confidence'

Steve Phimister, Shell's vice president for upstream in the UK and Ireland, said the company has had a "strong presence" in that area for more than four decades.

"Having reshaped our portfolio over the last 12 months, we now plan to grow our North Sea production through our core production assets," he said.

Energy Minister Paul Wheelhouse said: "This significant investment is further evidence of rising confidence in the future of the region and it will offer a significant boost to communities across the north east of Scotland, along with boosting the wider Scottish economy."

The Penguins field, which was discovered in 1974, is about 150 miles north east of Shetland.