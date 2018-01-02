Co-op investment to create 275 new jobs

Image copyright co-operative group

The Co-op plans to create 275 new jobs as it prepares to open 18 new stores in Scotland this year.

The retailer will invest £28m in the expansion, which will also see a further 20 shops upgraded.

New stores are lined up for Forres in Moray, Kilmacolm in Inverclyde, Kelty in Fife and Glasgow and Edinburgh, as well as other locations.

Co-op is now the fourth largest retailer in Scotland, having seen sales growth of 3.1% over the past year.

John McNeill, divisional managing director, said the company had a "long and proud history" in Scotland.

He added: "We are passionate about serving the many diverse communities across the country and want to give shoppers the opportunity to buy what they want, when they want it, in great looking stores that also give back to the community."

The investment comes as part of the firm's UK-wide plans to spend £160m on 100 new premises and 150 store makeovers in 2018, which will create an estimated 1,600 jobs.