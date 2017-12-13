Scottish unemployment rises by 8,000

Image copyright PA

Scotland's jobless total rose by 8,000 in the three months to October, and now stands at 114,000.

The unemployment rate increased by 0.3% to 4.1%, which was below the UK rate of 4.3%.

The number of people aged between 16 to 64 who were in work fell by 32,000, to stand at 2,555,000.

Meanwhile, wage growth fell behind inflation for a seventh month in a row, according to the Office for National Statistics.

It said average weekly wages rose by 2.3% in the three months to October, below inflation at 3%.

Real earnings, which takes into account the cost of living, fell by 0.2%