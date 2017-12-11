Image copyright Getty Images

Passenger numbers at Aberdeen Airport have risen for the seventh consecutive month, despite a sharp drop in helicopter traffic.

Almost 250,000 people travelled through the airport in November - an increase of 4.9% on the same period last year.

Domestic and international traffic rose by 7.2% and 12%, respectively.

The airport attributed a 16.9% fall in helicopter traffic to poor weather during November, which grounded a number of services.

The airport's managing director, Carol Benzie, said overall traffic had been boosted by the addition of new Ryanair services, and by Air France's decision to reintroduce a third daily service to Paris.

She added: "Whilst we are continuing to operate in what remains a challenging market, as highlighted by the helicopter traffic, the return of the third daily service is a clear sign of confidence starting to return."

Image caption Edinburgh Airport was boosted by a sharp increase in international traffic

Meanwhile, a sharp rise in international passenger numbers helped Edinburgh Airport achieve its busiest November on record.

Just over 936,000 passengers used the airport in November - up by 8.7% on the same month last year.

International traffic was up year-on-year by 18.1%, while domestic passenger numbers remained steady.

The airport's chief executive, Gordon Dewar, said: "This is yet another record month for the airport and the fact the growth is being mainly driven by international is testament to the fantastic global links that we have."

Glasgow Airport also recorded record November figures, with more than 682,800 passengers travelling through its doors - a 2.5% increase on the same period last year.

EU-scheduled services increased by 10.5%, driven by strong demand on new Ryanair routes to Madrid, Lisbon, Valencia, Krakow and Frankfurt, as well as Lufthansa's Munich service.

International traffic also grew by 6.2%.

Amanda McMillan, managing director at Glasgow Airport, said: "2017 has been a fantastic year in terms of passenger growth.

"Our November figures not only guarantee we approach the end of the year on a high, they also help ensure we are in a strong position as we prepare to enter 2018."