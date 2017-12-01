RBS branches under threat of closure
BBC Scotland has seen a list of the Scottish RBS branches which are likely to close. Branches in most areas of Scotland are involved.
The 62 branches on the list are:
- Castlebay
- Inveraray
- Kyle
- Mallaig
- Pitlochry
- Annan
- Gretna
- Langholm
- Lockerbie
- Glasgow Business Centre
- Stepps
- Airdrie
- Bellshill
- Biggar
- Carnwath
- Douglas (Lanarkshire)
- Larkhall
- Lesmahagow
- Strathaven
- Tannochside
- Campbeltown
- Kilbirnie
- Kilwinning
- Renfrew
- Rothesay
- Saltcoats
- Hamilton Cadzow Street
- Linlithgow
- Alloa
- Bannockburn
- Bridge of Allan
- Dunblane
- Kinross
- Bonnyrigg
- Dunbar
- Duns
- Eyemouth
- Hawick
- Jedburgh
- Melrose
- North Berwick
- Penicuik
- Selkirk
- Aberdeen Bridge of Don
- Banff
- Dyce
- Ellon
- Huntly
- Nairn
- Turriff
- Comrie
- Dundee Stobswell
- Montrose
- Perth South Street
- Aviemore
- Beauly
- Grantown-on-Spey
- Inverness Queensgate (business branch)
- Tain
- Tongue
- Wick
- Aberfeldy