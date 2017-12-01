Image copyright Google Image caption Branches in most areas of Scotland are under threat

RBS has drawn up plans to close one in four of its Scottish branches, BBC Scotland understands.

A total of 62 branches are under threat, with the loss of 158 jobs.

The union Unite, which represents many of those affected by the closure programme, said senior figures at the bank were "filling their boots while they devastate local communities".

RBS has said many more customers are accessing services online or via mobile devices.

Unite regional officer Lyn Turner said: "RBS's 2016 annual report states that they want 'to transform the bank into the number one for customer service, trust and advocacy'.

"What we have in 2017 is a plan which amounts to institutional financial vandalism on a scale which has never been seen in this country ever before.

"Customer service? Trust? Don't make me laugh."

Advertising campaign

BBC Scotland has obtained a list of the branches under threat.

Mr Turner said the bank has been running an advertising campaign with the theme that it is not the Royal Bank of Scotland, but the Royal Bank for Scotland.

He added: "This is not the Royal Bank for Scotland.

"It's the Royal Bank for its top directors and executives filling their boots while they devastate local communities with bank closures and destroy hundreds of quality jobs."

An RBS spokesperson said: "More and more of our customers are choosing to do their everyday banking online or on mobile.

"Since 2012 the number of customers using our branches in Scotland has fallen by 44%.

"Only 1% of our customers in Scotland now use a branch regularly while the number of regular mobile users has increased by 39% since 2015.

The spokesperson added: "We expect these closures to result in around 158 redundancies. We realise this is difficult news for our colleagues and we are doing everything we can to support those affected.

"We will ensure compulsory redundancies are kept to an absolute minimum."

Unite Scotland deputy general secretary Mary Alexander commented: "RBS has forgotten about the many people in food bank Scotland who cannot afford to take the bus to their nearest banking facility or parents with small children who do not have access to a car.

"Nor do they care much about the elderly or those in poor health who cannot travel any distance to their nearest branch."

News of the RBS comes just days after an announcement that 11 Bank of Scotland branches will shut as part of a Lloyds Banking Group re-organisation.