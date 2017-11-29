Image copyright Google Image caption Bank of Scotland is to lose a further 11 branches

Lloyds Banking Group has said it will close 49 branches, including 11 in Scotland.

A total of 99 jobs will be lost in the closures of Bank of Scotland, Lloyds and Halifax branches.

The union representing many of the bank's staff said the closures were "unnecessary".

The bank said the closures reflected, in part, changing customer behaviour and the declining number of transactions being made in branches.

A spokesman for the bank said: "Customers are increasingly choosing to use digital and mobile channels for their everyday banking needs.

"As a consequence, the number of customers visiting some of our branches has declined in recent years.

"In response to this, we have confirmed the locations of some branches which will close next year across Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland."

'Call a halt'

The closures just announced are in addition to 100 branches marked out for closure earlier this year, with a loss of 200 jobs.

The Unite union has strongly criticised the closure plans.

National officer Rob MacGregor said: "Lloyds Banking Group needs to halt this unnecessary bank branch closure programme.

"Local communities are making it clear that the closure of their local branch excludes customers who cannot use digital means to conduct their financial transactions.

"Having returned to profitability Lloyds needs to stop ignoring its corporate social responsibilities."

The Bank of Scotland branches being closed are:

Alva

Bridge of Allan

Carnoustie

Dalmuir

Denny

Edinburgh Piershill

Giffnock

Glasgow Scotstoun

Lochgelly

Prestwick

Stirling Munro Road

Last month, Lloyds Banking Group announced pre-tax profits for the third quarter of £1.95bn.

Lloyds was 43% owned by the state following its bailout during the banking crisis, after taxpayers paid £20.3bn to rescue it.

It was returned to private hands in May.