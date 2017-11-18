Labour's new leader enters political jungle

Image copyright PA

Let me start in traditional fashion with warm congratulations to Richard Leonard, who has emerged as Scottish Labour's new leader, and with commiserations to Anas Sarwar, who has not.

Right, that done, let me turn swiftly to the big topic (sorry, make that Big Topic) of the day: Kezia Dugdale's decision to leave Holyrood temporarily for the Australian jungle.

Forget the economy. Sideline the issue of benefits for the working poor. The health service? Education? Brexit? Could you be any more boring? No, let's talk telly.

I have not, I confess, had a chance to watch "I'm a celebrity, get me out of here". I'm told it is a reality show - which appears to mean "as detached from everyday mundane life as it is possible to be."

In addition, I am told that it consists of a swamp of vipers and sundry pests, further poisoned by vile, persistent challenges. As an elected politician, Kezia Dugdale should feel right at home.

Suspension decision

Having stepped down as leader of Scottish Labour, Ms Dugdale now appears in the frame as an early problem for her successor, Richard Leonard.

After some thought, Mr Leonard told me it was "unlikely" that Ms Dugdale would be suspended from the Scottish Labour Parliamentary Group. But he stressed that this would be decided in the round - because Team Leonard acted as a "collective".

What a charming picture. Quite took me back in time. A collective, indeed. It was a reminder that Mr Leonard's victory, won in modern times, also harks back to a different period, back to Labour's foundation in the unions as a voice for the dispossessed.

Richard Leonard does not mention Socialism, Keir Hardie and wealth redistribution in order to get a cheap round of applause. OK, amend that, he does not ONLY mention… etc

He believes it. Mr Leonard is, as far as we can detect thus far, the real deal. He would resurrect Clause Four - not literally, too awkward, too time-consuming.

No, rather the sentiments therein. Here it is, for those who are not as up on Sidney Webb as once they were:

To secure for the workers by hand or by brain the full fruits of their industry and the most equitable distribution thereof that may be possible upon the basis of the common ownership of the means of production, distribution and exchange, and the best obtainable system of popular administration and control of each industry or service.

Industrial policy

It was all there today from Mr Leonard. He wants to extend public ownership, to increase workers' control, to increase public spending, to raise taxes on the rich, including via a wealth tax, to pursue a Socialist industrial policy with a focus on manufacturing and to end inequality.

His speech - which was well-crafted and well-delivered - drew an ecstatic response from the party audience in Glasgow today. But, then, they were largely self-selecting.

He now faces the twin challenges of supplying detail - for example, on tax - to accompany his rhetoric; and then promulgating said policies to a sceptical electorate, weary of political promises.

But be clear also. Mr Leonard is no automaton. No thoughtless ideologue. He has a wry sense of humour. Yes, he has a firm sense of priorities, derived from Labour's fundamentals. He is decidedly on the Left - but may prove pragmatic too.

As for Anas Sarwar, he handled defeat with exceptional dignity, pledging to work with and for Richard Leonard without caveat.

His campaign was wounded right at the start by a controversy over his family's wealth and choice of private education for his offspring. But he points to another political problem.

Leadership momentum

He says the campaign - which was notably fractious on occasion - turned in part into a referendum upon Jeremy Corbyn. Which he lost. He has supported Mr Corbyn in recent months. Mr Leonard backed Mr Corbyn wholeheartedly from the outset.

There may well be something in this. Jeremy Corbyn was/is far from universally popular in Scotland, even among party members. But he is the man of the moment. The man with momentum and, indeed, Momentum. The man who gained seats.

Activists who previously said, with a sigh, "Oh?....Jeremy Corbyn?" are now encouraged to chant "Oh Jeremy Corbyn!!!"

And so Mr Leonard won overwhelmingly in the union affiliate section of the ballot but, crucially, he also outpolled Mr Sarwar among the party members.

Richard Leonard has won. He is entitled to expect support from within the party. He has a mandate to exercise. We await with fascination his detailed explanation of policy.

I realise that I have drifted into detailed politics and rather too far from the Big Topic of Ms Dugdale and her antics in the jungle. For which I can only apologise.