Image copyright Thomas Nugent/Geograph Image caption BiFab warned it was on the verge of appointing administrators

Scottish ministers have said they are holding talks with a company considered crucial to the future of engineering business BiFab.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and business minister Paul Wheelhouse are speaking to managers at Seaway Heavy Lifting (SHL).

A dispute between SHL and BiFab is said to have caused cash flow problems for BiFab.

It employs 1,400 people at yards in Fife and Lewis.

BiFab has warned it is in danger of going into administration.

Economy secretary Keith Brown told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme "very serious progress" is being made in efforts to secure the engineering company's future.

Mr Brown said: "The most important thing we can do, which I think has been constructive so far, is to get the parties round the table.

"The parties weren't speaking, there wasn't the prospect of a resolution to this.

"We now have very serious progress being made towards a resolution of this and that's with the active involvement of the Scottish government."

Work-in

Representatives of the workforce at BiFab's two yards - at Arnish on Lewis and Burntisland in Fife - this week held a demonstration outside the Scottish parliament.

Many of the employees are continuing to work without pay at the yards in the hope of allowing a rescue deal to be put in place.

Mr Brown added: "There's one particular payment which has not been paid and the two different parties to that payment - on the one hand BiFab on the other hand Seaway Heavy Lifting - have different views on the nature of that payment and when it should be made."

He said the Scottish government's role is to encourage a resolution of that dispute.

"What we're trying to do is bring the parties round the table," he said.

Image caption The workers at Arnish have been talking to union officials, including Alan Ritchie of the GMB

As the ministerial talks continued, union officials have been at Arnish to talk to workers there.

They formally agreed to back a work-in until the future of the yard becomes clear.

Alan Ritchie from the GMB said: "The workers have passed a resolution in line with the workers in Fife.

"They have decided that they will work as in a work-in. They have also decided that... nothing will come in the yard, nothing will go out the yard, without the permission of the shop stewards committee."