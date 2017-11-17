Image copyright DigitalGlobe, Inc Image caption Bird.i says its tech can be used in areas such as the monitoring of major construction projects

A Glasgow-based start-up which specialises in "big data" from space has secured £2m in an investment round.

Bird.i offers Earth observation data by accessing high-quality satellite, airborne and drone imagery in real time.

Its technology platform is designed to help clients such as infrastructure operators, urban planners and facility managers monitor changes on the ground.

Bird.i has now attracted investment of £2.5m since it was founded last year.

The latest round of funding included a new investor in Concrete VC, as well as previous backers Frontline Ventures, Satellite Application Catapult Services and Scottish Investment Bank.

The company's clients include Thomson Reuters, which uses Bird.i technology to track building projects in detail across cities, large regions and continents.

'Huge potential'

Accelerated Digital Ventures (ADV), which led the funding round, said Bird.i's technology platform made "a clear and refined view of the world" accessible to businesses globally.

Head of investment Michael Dimelow added: "Companies can now make real-time decisions about the progress of major construction and infrastructure projects, or the whereabouts of globally distributed assets such as fleets of vessels, or quantify barrels of oil reserves."

Bird.i founder Corentin Guillo said the latest investment would allow the firm to further develop its technology and expand its product portfolio.

He added: "As well as building on our existing offering, we believe there is huge potential for Bird.i to make an impact in additional industries, such as travel and tourism, and expand to mass market consumer services in the near future."

Bird.i currently employs 10 people in Glasgow, which has been emerging in recent years as a space-tech hub.

Companies based in the city include leading small satellite designer and builder Clyde Space and US-owned satellite and data firm Spire.